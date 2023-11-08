Shops raided in Sector 26, 50-kg eatables destroyed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

In view of the ongoing festival season, the UT’s Food Safety Department has initiated measures to check the sale of adulterated and substandard sweets and other eatables.

In an operation on Tuesday, a team of food safety officers inspected various shops at the Grain Market and Daria village, seizing a total of four samples and issuing five challans.

The operation led to the destruction of nearly 50 kg of sweets and snacks. These food items were found exposed to dust and flies and were kept in unhygienic conditions, posing a potential risk to public health.

The department has appealed to the consumers to exercise caution while purchasing essential food items, especially during the festival season.

Further, consumers are encouraged to report any suspicious or abnormal practice they observe to the department by visiting the GMSH, Sector 16, or by calling emergency numbers 102 or 0172-2752128.