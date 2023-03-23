Short of funds, yet PU spends Rs 7 lakh annually on governing body meets

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 22

While Panjab University (PU) remains in news for scarcity of funds, lakhs have been spent annually on Senate and Syndicate meetings. Interestingly, the authorities concerned have ‘no records’ for expenditure incurred on providing food to attendees at these meetings.

In a reply to an RTI, the PU authorities admitted to have spent Rs 7 lakh on an average annually under the head of the TA/DA (Travel allowance/Dearness allowance) expenses.

According to the PU calendar (Volume 1), the Senate manages and supervises affairs, concerns and property of the university as per the statutes, rules and regulations in force. While the executive government of the university is vested in the Syndicate, which has powers to consider and send recommendations to the Senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of Class A officers, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, the annual budget of the board of finance, supplementary grants and other issues.

Record burnt in fire at accounts branch

The authorities were asked to submit expenditure details of Senate and Syndicate meetings held since 2015 to 2023. However, university officials stated that the relevant record upto May 6, 2017, was destroyed in a fire incident that occurred in the accounts branch.

Amount spent during Covid pandemic

A response to the RTI also claimed that TA/DA expenditure was incurred during the Covid pandemic. However, no Senate meeting was held in 2020 and 2021. No Syndicate meeting held in 2021. In 2017, five Senate and 13 Syndicate meetings were held, while in 2018 seven Senate and 10 Syndicate meetings were held. In 2019, five Senate meetings and nine Syndicate meetings were held. The PU website mentions that in 2020, no Senate meeting was held, while five Syndicate meetings were held. No Senate or Syndicate meetings were held in 2021 claims the website. In 2022, six Senate and five Syndicate meetings were held.

No info about expenses incurred on food

The authorities, meanwhile, denied having details of expenditure incurred on food provided to attendees during the Senate and Syndicate meeting starting from 2015 to 2023. “The information sought is not readily available. Therefore, it cannot be provided,” states a reply by Assistant Registrar (Salary)-cum-PIO.

Interestingly, the request under the RTI was filed on February 22 at the PU administrative block. The office of the Assistant Registrar (Accounts-II) received the letter on February 28. However, the office of Assistant Registrar (Salary) received the same copy (asking about the food expenditure for these meetings) on March 16. “The application dated February 22 was received in this office on March 16,” states the reply by the Assistant Registrar (Salary)-cum-PIO. The offices of all office-bearers are inter-connected in the same building.