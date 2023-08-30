Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh Vinay Pratap Singh and his Mohali counterpart Aashika Jain, along with Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, today carried out a physical verification of the land to be acquired for the proposed shorter route from Chandigarh to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

The report will be submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court during next hearing on August 31. The High Court had on August 19 directed officers of the Punjab Government and the Chandigarh Administration to hold a joint meeting to speed up the work on the shorter route to the airport.

The UT Administration has planned the new shorter route to start from Purv Marg, 200 metres short of the Vikas Marg T-point intersection (Junction No. 63) coming from the Sector 43 ISBT, and Purv Marg (coming from Tribune Chowk).

Residents have to travel 11.5 km to reach the airport from Junction 63. The proposed route, which will be 60 ft wide, will cut short the distance by 8 km to around 3.5 km. The travel time will be reduced from 25 minutes to 5 minutes.

A total of 56 acres will be acquired for the route, of which 42 acres fall in Chandigarh. The remaining 14 acres fall under two villages of Jagatpura and Kandala in Punjab.

The railway authorities also assured that once the land required was acquired, they would construct the railway under bridge (RUB) within four months.

In May, the Punjab Government gave in-principle approval to the construction of a shorter and alternative route to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh.

The UT Administration has been deliberating on developing a shorter and alternative route to the airport to ease traffic also. The alternative route has been prepared after consultations with all stakeholders, including the Punjab Government, Ministry of Defence, Air Force authorities, Chandigarh International Airport Limited and the Railways.

14 acres fall in Punjab

A total of 56 acres will be acquired for the route, of which 42 acres fall in Chandigarh. The remaining 14 acres fall under two villages of Jagatpura and Kandala in Punjab.

New road to cut distance by 8 km

Residents have to travel 11.5 km to reach the airport from Junction 63. The proposed route, which will be 60 ft wide, will cut short the distance by 8 km to around 3.5 km. The travel time will be reduced from 25 minutes to 5 minutes.

#Mohali