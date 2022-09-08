SHOs told to step up vigil in Chandigarh ahead of festive season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Ahead of the festival season, SDM (East) Nitish Singla held a meeting with area SHOs to discuss arrangements in the city.

The SDM directed the SHOs to increase vigil in their areas and take appropriate measures in a time-bound manner to avoid any untoward incident.

He said illegal bakeries and eateries had been mushrooming in the city and constant vigil would be required by food safety officers to curb adulteration of food.

He stressed the need for carrying out regular checks in peripheral areas for illegal/unauthorised construction. He further asked officers to initiate stern action against violators in respective areas.