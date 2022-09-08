SHOs told to step up vigil in Chandigarh ahead of festive season

Chandigarh, September 7
Ahead of the festival season, SDM (East) Nitish Singla held a meeting with area SHOs to discuss arrangements in the city.
The SDM directed the SHOs to increase vigil in their areas and take appropriate measures in a time-bound manner to avoid any untoward incident.
He said illegal bakeries and eateries had been mushrooming in the city and constant vigil would be required by food safety officers to curb adulteration of food.
He stressed the need for carrying out regular checks in peripheral areas for illegal/unauthorised construction. He further asked officers to initiate stern action against violators in respective areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi
For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate
Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate
Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista
Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis
Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...