Shots fired at Panjab University campus, student leader threatened

Two shots were reportedly fired near Department of Botany at the Panjab University (PU) campus this evening, amid rising security concerns. The shots were fired in the air, allegedly to threaten a student leader from the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), hinting at an old rivalry.

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The incident occurred during the university’s student festival, Jhankaar, when the campus was under heavy security. “The police have seized two shells from the spot. Preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired to threaten an individual named Jashanpreet (Jashan) Singh Jawanda. However, no complainant has come forward so far. The matter is under investigation, and we’re tracking CCTV footage across the campus,” said Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.

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Jawanda, a former secretary candidate from SOPU for the Panjab University Students Council (PUCSC) election, led one of the SOPU factions in the last students’ council election. In 2024, Ravi Rajgarh, an alleged Bishnoi associate, appeared publicly during the PUCSC elections and introduced Jawanda as a candidate for the general secretary seat from SOPU.

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In a past incident, firing inside the campus in April 2016 left three injured. Two student leaders were arrested, and a case was registered against five persons. An altercation between two student groups resulted in injuries to three persons after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of PU’s Department of Police Administration.