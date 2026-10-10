Shots fired in Balongi over dispute, probe on

Two suspects in a car opened fire on a young man from Barnala during an alleged dispute over a woman in Balongi on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

The victim, Arvinder, was with his friend when the two assailants arrived and fired three shots at him, the police said. The shots were aimed at Arvinder’s feet, and he escaped unhurt, they added.

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After the shooting, the attackers fled the scene. According to the police, they abandoned their getaway vehicle near CP-67 Mall. The police have seized the car and launched an investigation, recovering a .32-bore shell casing from the spot.

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While initial reports suggested aerial firing, an on-site inspection confirmed that the shots were aimed at Arvinder. The police have also secured CCTV footage from cameras installed around the area to identify the suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties over a young woman, who was reportedly in contact with both sides. Investigators are looking into how the feud began and the woman’s role in the altercation.

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The Balongi police and the Kharar CIA are jointly probing the case.

Police have also recovered empty bullet shells from the scene.