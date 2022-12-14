Shots fired outside Mohali hotel, 2 held

Mohali, December 13

At least five rounds were fired outside a Madanpura hotel as a group of eight youngsters, including a girl, clashed with a hotel employee on being refused a room around 9 pm on Monday.

The police have arrested two local youths, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gaby, and Sahil, and identified two others. The main suspect who fired the shots is yet to be identified.

On the complaint of employee Amardeep Singh, a case under Sections 323, 307, 506 and 149, IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. SHO Sumit Mor said: “Last evening, a group of youths and a girl after celebrating a birthday approached the hotel for a room. When they were denied one due to unavailability, they created a ruckus outside the hotel. The employee told them to leave, following which an altercation took place. “The suspects left but returned later. One of them fired five to six rounds. No one was hurt. The suspects later fled the scene. Two of them have been arrested and two identified. The rest will be nabbed soon,” he added.

The police said the youths and hotel owners were acquaintances, but there was no enmity between them.

