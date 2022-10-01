Show-cause notice to GMSH sole chemist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

The UT Health Department has put the sole chemist running shop No. 6 at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, on one-month lease termination notice.

The shop was allotted on a lease basis through auction on December 28, 1992, for a period of two years. There was no clause for further extension either in the auction documents or in the allotment letter or in the initial lease deed registered on February 3, 1993.

The lease period of the shop was subsequently extended on several occasions on the basis of the Finance Department notification issued on April 19, 2000.

The shop, which was given for a specific period of two years, continued to be with the same person for the past 29 years without following the due process of fresh competitive bidding in a transparent and fair manner.

The last extension order issued on September 12, 2019, specified any new policy framed/directions issued by the UT Administration would be applicable and one-month notice could be given for eviction of premises.

The Finance Department clarified the 2000 notification was not applicable to the chemist shop at the GMSH. All previous advises/communications/directions regarding extension of licence/lease period of shops/booths/canteens on the basis of the department notification have been withdrawn by the Chandigarh Administration.

“It is clear the policy on the basis of which the extension in lease period was granted was not applicable in your case and hence extensions in the lease period of the chemist shop were not appropriate. Further, as on date, neither any policy nor any instructions of the administration allow continuation of the lease for the extended period,” the show-cause notice read.

“Show cause as to why the lease deed of chemist shop No. 6, GMSH-16, may not be terminated in accordance with the specific condition of termination provided in the last extension order. You are given an opportunity to submit a written response along with supporting documents, if any, within one month, failing which it will be presumed you have nothing to say and appropriate decision will be taken without any further notice.”