Showers bring relief, more on cards

Chandigarh, June 13
Evening showers brought some relief from the scorching heat in the city, which witnessed its second hottest day for the month this season.
The showers were accompanied by 81 kmph winds. The city recorded 0.9 mm rainfall between 8 pm and 8.30 pm. During the day, the city recorded the maximum temperature of 40.2 °C, which is two degrees above normal. On June 10, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 °C, the highest for the month. The minimum temperature today stood at 28.2 °C, two degrees above normal. The weather department has issued a rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. With this, the temperatures are expected to go down over the next few days, providing some relief to residents.
