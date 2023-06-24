Showers cause waterlogging, power outages in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 23

Early morning showers today brought down the temperature but also spelled trouble for residents as power outages, inadequate drinking water supply and the problem of waterlogging was witnessed in several areas.

All major urban areas witnessed power outages since last night with power cuts ranging from two to six hours. Electricity played hide and seek with the residents of Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur.

PSPCL officials said nine transformers had overheated in the Zirakpur area since last night. Streets, roads and playgrounds were inundated with rainwater.

In Zirakpur, several housing societies were affected as movement on waterlogged streets became a challenge. VIP Road, Gazipur, Shivalik Vihar, Metro Light point, Singhpura light point, Nagla, Lohgarh, Badal Colony, Dashmesh Colony, Pabhat, Patiala Chowk, Gobind Vihar, Hem Vihar and Dhakoli road witnessed waterlogging.

In Saini Vihar, Baltana, residents braved hot and humid weather as there was no electricity from 7 am to 1 pm.

Residents alleged that sewage lines were blocked with garbage and the Zirakpur MC was caught napping as the first pre-monsoon showers lashed the town.

In Mohali, the parking lots of the Phase 3B2 and Phase 5 markets bore a grim look. Residents of Phase 1 and 2 and workers in the Industrial Area, Phase 8, also complained of waterlogged roads.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “In my ward, residents kept calling me whole night as there was no light in Phases 3B2, 3A, 5, 4 and other areas. PSPCL officials said due to overloading, transformers heated up.”

In New Chandigarh, Nayagaon and Mullanpur areas, power outages have made life miserable for residents.

In Kharar, residents said the main highway from Kharar to Chappar Chiri was inundated with sewage. Shivalik City turned into a “beach city” as small waves of rainwater were created as vehicles passed through knee-deep sewage.

Randhawa Road, Ranjit Enclave and nearby areas witnessed six-hour power cuts since last night.