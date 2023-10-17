Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

The maximum temperature fell by 8 degrees in a day following rain today.

The maximum temperature dropped to 24.9 °C today from yesterday’s 32.2 °C. It is 7 degrees below normal temperature of the day. The minimum temperature fell to 18.6 °C from 19.2 °C yesterday. It is one degree above normal temperature of the night.

Chandigarh witnessed 6.2-mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. After 8:30 am today, 12.6-mm rainfall was recorded. With fresh precipitation, the total rainfall of the month rose to 23.4 mm, 6.1% more than the normal rain of October.

The weather department has predicted rain on Tuesday as well following which it is likely to be a clear or cloudy sky for the next five days.