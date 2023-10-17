Showers drop mercury by 8 °C

Chandigarh, October 16
The maximum temperature fell by 8 degrees in a day following rain today.
The maximum temperature dropped to 24.9 °C today from yesterday’s 32.2 °C. It is 7 degrees below normal temperature of the day. The minimum temperature fell to 18.6 °C from 19.2 °C yesterday. It is one degree above normal temperature of the night.
Chandigarh witnessed 6.2-mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Sunday and 8:30 am on Monday. After 8:30 am today, 12.6-mm rainfall was recorded. With fresh precipitation, the total rainfall of the month rose to 23.4 mm, 6.1% more than the normal rain of October.
The weather department has predicted rain on Tuesday as well following which it is likely to be a clear or cloudy sky for the next five days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...