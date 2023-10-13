Shravan’s ton steers AP to win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

TS Shravan came up with a brilliant ton to help Andhra Pradesh register a 194-run win over Manipur during the opening match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park.

Shravan came up a brilliantly timed 124 runs as Andhra Pradesh piled up 293/5. Mohammed Taufiq remained the other main scorer for the side, as he contributed 50 runs. Basant took four wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Manipur batters were bowled out for 99 runs. Basant (24) emerged their top scorer. D Sriram (4/29) took majority of the wickets, while Hemanth Kumar took 3/13.

In another match at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Assam faced a five-wicket defeat against Bihar. Batting first, Assam lads were bundled out for 162 in 34 overs. Dyutimoy Nath (50) remained the main scorer.

