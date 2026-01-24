DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Shrejal jumps to glory

Shrejal jumps to glory

Wins the girls’ U-14 long jump event by covering 4.51m

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:24 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Shrejal Goyat of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 32, won the girls’ U-14 long jump event by covering 4.51m at the ongoing Annual Inter-School Athletics Meet of the UT Education Department held in the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Lavanya Chaudhary of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, claimed second position with 4.26m and Niharika Singh of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, cleared 42.22m to claim third position. In the girls’ U-19 category, Vanhika Rana of PML SD School, Sector 32, clocked 12 minutes and 46:57 seconds (12.46:57) to win the 3000m event, followed by Shweta (14.25:72) of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 8, and Nandini (14.58:21) of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26.

Paavni Sood (4.39m) of St Kabir School, Sector 26, Sakshi (4.38m) of Sacred Heart School and Aarshiya Bhardwaj (3.76m) of Delhi Public School claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the long jump event of the same age group.

In the 3000m of the girls’ U-17 event, Khushi (12.30:69) of GMSSS, Sector 26, won the gold medal, while Sanjana (12.55:51) of GMSSS, Sector 44, finished second and Nandini (14.09:89) of GMSSS, Khuda Ali Sher, claimed third position. In the U-17 long jump event, Hitankshi (4.76m) of St Anne’s School, Sector 32, Aarya (4.50m) of St Soldier’s School, Sector 28, and Divyanshi (4.46m) of St Kabir School won the top spots, respectively.

Garv Poonia (9.37:65) won the 3000m event of the boys’ U-19 category. He defeated Tarun Malik (10.46:21) of DAV School, Sector 8, and Aarav Sharma (11.01:29) of Kundan International School, Sector 46. Shivam (6.02m) won the long jump event while representing GMSSS, Sector 16, followed by Vikas Ekka (5.91m) of St John’s School, Sector 26, and Paras Kumar (5.62m) of DAV School.

The 300m race of the boys’ U-17 event said Aditya Vaid (9.29:94) of GMHS, Pocket I, win the top spot, followed by Shiva (9.56:60) of GMSS, Sector 10, and Manbir Singh (9.58:02) of GMSSS, Sector 37. Rehan (6.13m) of Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, won the long jump event by defeating Shiva Kumar (5.75m) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh School, Sector 26, and Anshu Gupta (5.64m) of DAV School.

