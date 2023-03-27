Shrejal wins overall best gymnast title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Shrejal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, was adjudged the overall best gymnast in the girls’ U-12 artistic event, during the 46th Chandigarh State Artistic and Rhythmic Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

Shrejal scored 32.10 points to claim the top position. Aahana of Ankur Public School, Sector 14, claimed the second spot with 31.80 points, while Aranya of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, finished third with 30.60 points.

In the vaulting table, Shrejal claimed the top position with 10.00 points, while Aahana scored 9.80 points and Aranya scored 7.90 points to claim the second and third positions, respectively. Shrejal won another gold by scoring 7.80 points in the floor event. Aranya (7.50 points) claimed second position and Hitakshi (7.30 points) finished third.

In the beam event, Aahana (8.20 points), Aranya (7.80 points) and Darpana (7.50 points) claimed the top three positions, while in the uneven bars event, Aranya (7.40 points), Shrejal (7.10 points) and Aahana (6.00 points) shined.

In the girls’ U-10 artistic (floor) event, Diksha of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, scored 7.80 points to claim the top position. Saesha of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, finished second with 7.50 points, while Mayra and Tanisha Chhabra scored 7.20 points to claim the joint third position. In the balancing beam event, Saesha (7.80 points) claimed the top position. Aarya Bhullar (6.20 points) finished second, while Nyra Jain and Avishi (6.00 points) claimed the joint third position.