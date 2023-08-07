Shresth Nirmohi’s 5-wicket haul steers Sukhna Zone to victory

Chandigarh, August 6
A five-wicket haul by pacer Shresth Nirmohi helped Sukhna Zone register a 22-run win (DLS method) over Rock Zone in the ongoing Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cup being held at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.
Put to bat first, Sukhna Zone bowlers restricted Rock Zone at 122 runs. Nirmohi claimed 5/16, Chiraz Singh 2/28 and Amit Shukla 2/15. Rock Zone’s innings was built by Neel Dhaliwal (29), Sanchit Sahu (28) and skipper Harnoor Singh (24).
In reply, Sukhna Zone was playing at 115/2 in 16.5 overs, when heavy showers halted the match. Nehal Pajni (46), Pardeep Yadav (26) and skipper Arslan Khan (22) contributed a major share.
The second match of the day was also reduced to 10 overs, in which Leisure Zone defeated Rose Zone by eight runs. Batting first, Leisure Zone posted 104/1 in 10 overs with the help of skipper Arjun Azad (53 off 30 balls, three boundaries and four sixes). In reply, Rose Zone posted 96/4 in allotted overs. Rahul Sharma (44 off 22 balls) and Jagdeep Singh (18) remained top scorers.
