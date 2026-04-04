Shubham-Vicky win badminton gold

The duo of Shubham and Vicky claimed the men’s doubles 80+ (combined age) final by defeating Subhmay and Narinder Kumar 15-8 15-10 during the Open Badminton Tournament organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Academy in Zirakpur.

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In the semifinals, Suresh Luthra and Manjit Singh put up a tough fight but were defeated by Shubham and Vicky with a score of 15-6 15-8.

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In the men’s doubles 70+ final, the pair of Subham and Atul defeated Nitesh and Saurav. In the men’s doubles 90+ final, the pair of Ghanshaym and Abhishek outplayed Bikram Thapa and Jai Meena. The pair of Arvinder Singh and Baljit Singh toppled Ghanshaym and Manoj Verma in the men’s 100+ doubles event, while in the 110+ final, the pair of Pushinder Singh and Bansal outplayed Gurpreet Sidhu and Mohan Lal.

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In the men’s doubles 120+ age group, Satpal Anugula and Mohan Lal won the title by defeating Pushinder Singh and Rajesh Taneja. The team of Satpal Anugula and Gurpeet Sidhu won the men’s doubles 130+ title by defeating Group Captain Parmajit Singh and Sunil K Bassi.