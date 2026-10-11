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Home / Chandigarh / Shubhankar wins Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship

Shubhankar wins Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Panchkula’s Shubhankar Sharma closed with a 3-under 69 to win the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by six strokes at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida.

The 30-year-old golfer (68-65-72-69), who began the final round with a two-shot advantage, made an eagle on the par-five 12th, three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 14-under 274. It was his second victory in as many appearances on the DP World PGTI this season. His previous triumph came at the Boulders Classic in April, where he ended an eight-year wait for a professional title.

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Italy’s Michele Ortolani (72-70-65-73) and Bengaluru’s Manoj S (70-71-66-73) shared second place at 8-under 280. Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (72-67-71-71), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI this season, finished fourth at 7-under 281.

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Sharma began the final round with three early birdies but dropped a couple of bogeys in the middle of the round as Ortolani reduced his advantage. His bogey on the 10th tightened the contest.

“I made two early birdies, but I wasn’t playing my best. Michele played extremely well, and then I made a poor bogey on the 10th. That was probably my worst shot of the day. The eagle was a pleasant surprise and came at exactly the right moment,” said Shubhankar.

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