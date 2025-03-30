Shubman Gill donates equipment worth Rs 35 lakh to Mohali Civil Hospital

India ODI team vice-captain Shubman Gill has donated medical equipment worth Rs 35 lakh to Phase-VI Civil Hospital, Mohali, as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Ventilator, bedside monitors, multi-parameter monitor, minor OT tables, OT light, and X-Ray system have been donated to the hospital.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said, "The equipment would be used after assessing the need. If any other hospital is in more need than it can be given there."

Health Department officials said Shubman Gill's aunt was present when the equipment was donated to the hospital. Gill's aunt, Dr Kushaldeep Kaur, is posted as District Immunization Officer (DIO) in Patiala.

Gill's brand value is on the rise as the all three formats player currently became the vice-captain of the ODI team.