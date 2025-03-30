DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Shubman Gill donates equipment worth Rs 35 lakh to Mohali Civil Hospital

Shubman Gill donates equipment worth Rs 35 lakh to Mohali Civil Hospital

Ventilator, bedside monitors, multi-parameter monitor, minor OT tables, OT light, and X-Ray system have been donated to the hospital
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:05 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hospital staff with the donated equipment.
Advertisement

India ODI team vice-captain Shubman Gill has donated medical equipment worth Rs 35 lakh to Phase-VI Civil Hospital, Mohali, as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Ventilator, bedside monitors, multi-parameter monitor, minor OT tables, OT light, and X-Ray system have been donated to the hospital.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said, "The equipment would be used after assessing the need. If any other hospital is in more need than it can be given there."

Advertisement

Health Department officials said Shubman Gill's aunt was present when the equipment was donated to the hospital. Gill's aunt, Dr Kushaldeep Kaur, is posted as District Immunization Officer (DIO) in Patiala.

Gill's brand value is on the rise as the all three formats player currently became the vice-captain of the ODI team.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper