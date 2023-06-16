Shut post Covid, GMADA revamps, reopens stadia

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of the city residents, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) reopened sports stadiums for public use at different places in the city.

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrator, GMADA, said these stadiums were closed in 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 and were in want of repair, which had now been completed. “After renovating these stadiums, we have thrown these open to public today,” he said.

A wide range of sporting activities, including badminton, swimming, skating and basketball were being offered at these complexes in Sector 56, 59, 61, 65 and 71, said Gupta.

A total of 24 coaches, six life guards and other supporting staff have been hired and deployed in these stadiums according to their requirement.

The facilities could be availed by paying a registration fee of Rs 500. Besides, there is a membership fee ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 1,500.

The sports complexes would be open from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. Registration forms and detailed fee structure were available at the stadiums, said Gupta, while urging people to avail themselves of the sports facilities being offered by the authority.