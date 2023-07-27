Shut since 2019, PU’s iconic coffee house back to life

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

After a gap of almost four years, the Panjab University’s iconic coffee house, located on the top floor of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW) office building at the Student Centre, was reopened today.

Prof Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, inaugurated the newer version of the eatery, which was earlier named South Indian Coffee House. It will continue to serve South Indian dishes, Punjabi snacks, and continental food. The tender to run the eatery has been allotted to Defence Catering, run by Colonel RK Bawa (retd). The prices of majority of the dishes have been kept below Rs 100.

The timings of the coffee house will be from 8 am to 8.30 pm. After its closure in 2019 due to financial losses, an attempt was made to revive the eatery in 2020. It was auctioned for Rs 1,03,000 per month, but the plan failed owing to the Covid pandemic.

The authorities tried running the centre with the help of the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, but experts declined the offer. The coffee house has served the university students and city residents ever since it opened in 1975.

On its reopening today, the Panjab University Handbook of Hostel Rule for 2023-24 was released. A selfie point “I Love PU” was also inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor. Prof Jatinder Grover, DSW, Prof Simrit Kahlon, DSW (W) and Prof Naresh Kumar, Associate DSW, along with staff members were present.

“I have come to visit the place. Not many people are aware about its reopening. I am sure people would like to revisit their memories while taking a sip of coffee here,” said Madhu Mittal, a Sector 15 resident. “Many people have lived their best of times while sitting at this coffee house. From political discussions to outing plans, this place has witnessed so much. I hope the place carries the same aura,” Gagandeep Singh, a former university student.

