Shuttlers Eshaan, Samridhi win Punjab state c’ship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 3

Eshaan Sharma and Samridhi claimed the boys’ and girls’ singles U-19 title, respectively, on the concluding day of the Punjab State Badminton Tournament held at AM Badminton Academy.

Sharma of Gurdaspur ousted Amritsar’s Adhyan Kakkar 21-16 21-13, while Jalandhar’s Samridhi outplayed Manya Ralhan 21-17 21-17 to win the girls’ U-19 title. Abhinav Thakur of Jalandhar won the men’s singles title. He faced a tough challenge from Chirag Sharma before recording a 21-16 17-21 21-17 win.

In the men’s doubles title-clash, the pair of Thakur and Love Kumar defeated Patiala’s Shubham Bhatt and Shikhar Rallan 21-19 21-19. Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur won the women’s singles title by defeating Radhika Sharma of Hoshiarpur 21-14 21-19. In the doubles final, Radhika and Tanvi ousted Liza Tank and Manya Ralhan 21-11 21-12. In the boys’ U-19 doubles final, Adhyan Kakkar of Amritsar and Mridhul Jha of Jalandhar edge past Dhanad Chopra of Gurdaspur and Samrath Bhardwaj of Jalandhar. In the girls’ U-19 doubles final, Manya and Liza of Jalandhar defeated Sanvi Nautiyal of Ludhiana and Samridhi of Jalandhar.

Chirag and Manya won the mixed doubles title by defeating Vakul Sharma and Arunima Pal 21-13 21-10, while in the junior mixed doubles final, Aakarshit Sharma and Manya outclassed Adhyan Kakkar and Liza 21-11 21-15. Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer awarded the winners.

#Gurdaspur #Mohali