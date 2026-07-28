Shuttlers Gurnoor, Avtarann win titles

Gurnoor Sharma defeated Anayaa, while Avtarann Singh Pirta outplayed Kartik Malhotra to win the women’s and men’s singles finals of the Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS) 2nd Badminton Tournament at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

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In the men’s doubles final, the team of Avtarann and Manvik Garg defeated Amit Sachdeva and Pulkit Sachdeva, whereas the pair of Annant Kaur and Gurnoor won the women’s doubles final by defeating Anjika Singh and Nandika Singh.

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Rajeev Narula and Harshita won the mixed doubles final by defeating Sahil Singla and Rupali. Khushmay and Naman Bansal won the junior doubles gold medal by defeating Adnan Khan and Mankesh.

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In the boys’ U-12 final, Vijval defeated Sarvad Mahajan, whereas Mishka Arora outplayed Adhya Sharma in the girls’ U-12 final.

As many as 150 players from the Bhavan fraternity participated in the event. Deepak Garg, president, BOSS, congratulated the winners, runners-up and participants. The winners and runners-up were felicitated with trophies and certificates.