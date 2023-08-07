 Chandigarh Sub-Inspector, 3 aides extort Rs 1 crore from businessman of Punjab, booked : The Tribune India

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur addresses the media in Chandigarh on Sunday; and (inset) accused SI Naveen Phogat. Photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

Nearly a week after a Chandigarh Police constable and two persons were booked by the CBI in a graft case, a Sub-Inspector (SI) posted as Additional SHO of the Sector 39 police station, along with three persons, has been booked for kidnapping and extorting Rs 1 crore from a Punjab-based businessman after threatening him with implication in a fake case. The SI, Naveen Phogat, had recently joined back after his acquittal in a rape case. Now, he has again been dismissed from service by the Police Department.

The complainant, Sanjay Goyal, a resident of Bathinda, reported that Sarvesh, who is known to him, told him that he had notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and wanted those to get exchanged. Goyal told him he could exchange currency worth about Rs 1 crore.

Sarvesh asked the complainant to meet Jitender, who has his office at Aerocity, Mohali. Goyal, along with his driver, Raj Kumar, came to Mohali on August 4 with Rs 1.01 crore in the notes of Rs 500 denomination. Jitender arrived at the given location along with two others in a Mercedes car.

The complainant alleged Jitender asked him to follow the other car and they reached Sector 40, Chandigarh. Another person, named Gill, reached there. Jitender and Gill got into Goyal’s car and asked the latter to show the money. He showed Gill Rs 40 lakh and said the remaining amount was in the car boot.

Gill called someone and asked him to reach the Sector 40 market. Around 30 minutes later, three men, including one in police uniform, arrived there, following which Jitender and Gill left the spot. Two others, who were in the Mercedes, also fled.

The three men threatened Goyal and his driver, made them to part with their mobile phones, and took both to the police beat box. They removed Rs 1 crore lying in the complainant’s car and also took out Rs 1 lakh from Goyal’s pocket, and put all cash in another vehicle. The man in police uniform threatened the complainant to implicate himn in a false NDPS case and asked him to leave.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, said they assured Goyal, who was not willing to file a complaint, of his safety. “After much persuasion, The complainant arrived at Sector 39 police station on August 5, where he identified SI Naveen,” she said. Naveen took the complainant to his room and again threatened him. “The SI told the complainant that he would return Rs 84 lakh. He took them outside and handed over two bags of cash,” said the SSP.

On reaching Bathinda, Goyal found that the bags contained only Rs 75 lakh. “We asked the complainant to return. Finally, an FIR was filed against the SI, Sarvesh, Jitender, Gill and others,” said the SSP. The other accused are yet to be identified.

A case was filed under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 386 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. All accused are absconding. The two constables involved in the case were identified as Varinder and Shiv Kumar. Sources said both were rounded up, but the police didn't confirm the same.

Departmental inquiry pending

SI Naveen Phogat, during his posting at Cyber Cell, was booked in a rape case in October 2018 and was subsequently dismissed from the service. He was acquitted in February 2020. He joined back a few months ago though a departmental inquiry against him is still pending. He has now been dismissed again by the Police Department following the extortion case.

