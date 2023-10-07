SI, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

A Sub-Inspector (SI) and a constable of the UT police have been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sources said another SI, who is also a suspect, escaped from the spot.

Sources in the CBI said the complainant, Ram Mehar Sharma, had told the bureau that the cops posted at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) were demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from his brother, who was a suspect in a bogus GST bill case being investigated by the wing. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The CBI said a trap was laid at the EOW office in Sector 17 and the two cops, SI Hussain Akhtar and a constable, were nabbed while accepting the bribe. Searches were also carried out at their houses.

Meanwhile, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspects by the CBI. They will be produced before the court tomorrow.

CBI traps on UT cops this year

February An ASI arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 25,000 in bribe.

March An ASI and a Head Constable (HC) posted at the Police Post, Sector 24, nabbed for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 from a Dhanas resident after threatening him with implication in a fake rape case.

July A constable booked with two persons, including a BJP leader’s brother, for allegedly accepting Rs 3 lakh from a Ram Darbar resident. The constable is absconding.

