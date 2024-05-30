Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘abusing’ laws like Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA), lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal says that these are being used selectively to destroy dissent and difference of opinion. “The PMLA now stands for Prime Minister ki lal aankh,” he said while talking to mediapersons here today.

On Modi’s decision to do meditation for 48 hours at Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 evening to the evening of June 1, Sibal said it was good that he was going for ‘prayashchit’ (atonement). “The PM who himself does not have ‘vivek’ (wisdom) will do meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial,” he said, and added that if he was going to take inspiration from writings and speeches of Swami Vivekanand, then it was good.

Sibal stated that the BJP-led government does not talk about its achievements because it has nothing to show. “What have they done in the last 10 years?” he asked. Sibal said the BJP had failed to deliver on the promises made during the past 10 years. “That is why they talk about ‘mujra, ‘mangalsutra’, vote bank politics, vote jihad, etc.,” he quipped.

Sibal, who had come to Chandigarh to join the campaign of Congress candidate Manish Tewari, lamented that Modi had almost damaged all robust and autonomous institutions in the country except judiciary and our independence and democracy appears to be in grave peril today. Accusing PM Modi of lowering the prestige and dignity of the office of the PM, he stated that the level of speeches the Prime Minister had made in the recent past was pathetic and would put even a block-level leader to shame.

Sibal said the Modi government had not encouraged the manufacturing sector in the country, which was the root cause of rising unemployment. Stating that 59% of the country’s GDP is contributed by the service sector and just above 16% by agriculture and the rest by the manufacturing and other sectors, he said the government seemed more interested in import of the goods and components, which could easily be manufactured in the country.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapil Sibal #Narendra Modi