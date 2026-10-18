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Home / Chandigarh / Sidhu elected president of Chandigarh Rowing Association

Sidhu elected president of Chandigarh Rowing Association

The election proceedings were conducted by Inderjit Sharma in the presence of observers

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Newly elected office-bearers of the Chandigarh Rowing Association.
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Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu has been unanimously elected president of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, during the annual general meeting (AGM) and elections of the association. Rajiv Sharma, former Chandigarh rowing coach and national empire of the Rowing Federation of India, was unanimously elected honorary secretary, while Surinder Chaudhary was elected treasurer and Rajni Sharma has been picked as joint secretary.

Other elected office-bearers of the association are — RK Mittal, senior vice-president; Devinder Thind and Subhash Jindal, vice- presidents; Surinder Chaudhary, treasurer; and Raj Kumar Sharma, Dinesh Chaudhary, Manjot Gujral, Ajay Kumar, Sunil Aggarwal, Kuljinder Sra and Rajeev Kumar, executive members.

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The election proceedings were conducted by Inderjit Sharma in the presence of observers, including Chiranjit Phukan, treasurer, Rowing Federation of India (RFI), representing the national federation; Dr Bhagwant Singh, observer from the Chandigarh Sports Council; and NK Jhingan.

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