Silence on concurrent, consecutive sentences must favour convict, says HC

Holding that ambiguity at the stage of sentencing cannot operate to the detriment of a convict, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the prima facie benefit must go to the accused where a trial court does not specify whether multiple sentences are to run concurrently or consecutively. The Bench held that the sentences would be presumed to run concurrently and not consecutively. The court also suggested that for the purpose of listing criminal appeals or revisions, only the highest sentence imposed should be considered to determine whether the matter fell before a Single Bench or a Division Bench.

The ruling was delivered by a Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, which directed that a copy of the order be placed before the Registrar (Listing) to bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Justice for consideration on the administrative side.

“We would fail in our duty if we did not request the Registrar Listing to bring this aspect to the notice of the Hon’ble Chief Justice, with the following suggestions,” the Bench observed.

The court suggested that “whenever any appeals against conviction or revisions against conviction are filed, and the judgment(s) of conviction are silent on whether the sentences shall run concurrently or consecutively, the Registry should consider listing the matter by prima facie treating the sentences as ‘concurrently’, i.e., all the sentences shall run simultaneously”.

It further clarified that for deciding jurisdiction, “whether the Appeal/Revision against conviction should be listed before the Single Bench or the Division Bench, because the highest sentence imposed shall be counted and not the total of all the sentences”.

At the same time, the Bench made it clear that the observations were recommendatory in nature. “The observations made herein before are only for the purposes of the present case and shall not be considered as any order or directions to the Registry because it is for Hon’ble the Chief Justice who is the person-in-charge of all listing matters,” the court said. A copy of the order was directed to be sent to the Registrar (Listing) “for the Lordship to consider taking a decision on the Administrative Side, being the Head of the Institution”.

The court’s reasoning was rooted in a fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence — that uncertainty in sentencing must enure to the benefit of the accused. “When there is no presumption and the statute mandates the sentences must be specified, and despite that the mandate is ignored in a sentence, then the presumption would go in favour of the accused and not in favour of the prosecution,” the Bench held.

Applying this principle to the case before it, the court noted that the limited issue raised by the applicant was narrow but significant. “The limited point which the applicant has raised for disposal of the present application is that at the time of pronouncement of sentence, it is not mentioned whether the sentence would run concurrently or consecutively, and as such, it should be presumed that it shall run concurrently and not consecutively.”

The Bench asserted that in the present case, “the highest sentence imposed upon convict was an imprisonment for seven years, which, as of date, falls in the jurisdiction of the Single Bench.” Consequently, it directed: “As such, this appeal is to be sent to and listed before Single Bench.”

The ruling assumes wider significance for criminal appellate practice, particularly in cases involving multiple convictions where trial courts fail to expressly state the manner in which sentences are to operate. By underscoring that silence cannot be construed against the convict and by recommending a uniform approach to listing such matters, the High Court has sought to inject clarity, fairness, and consistency into post-conviction proceedings.