Silt, invasive weeds pose major challenges to Sukhna Wetland

Silt flowing in from the Shivalik catchment and the spread of invasive weeds are the two main challenges in managing Sukhna Wetland, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Saurabh Kumar said days after the lake was included in the Ramsar list of wetlands of international importance.

Speaking to The Tribune, Kumar said, “Notification of Sukhna wetland as a Ramsar site elevates its profile to global level and acknowledges its ecological and cultural significance. With this milestone, opportunities for eco-tourism and environmental education will be enhanced benefiting local economies. Sukhna wetland will continue to be managed under existing regulatory mechanisms, including Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.”

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He said an integrated management plan covering all aspects of conservation has been prepared for the wetland, which is notified under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

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Soil and moisture conservation works, including vegetative and engineering measures, have been taken up in the catchment to check erosion. “As a result, the silt load has reduced significantly,” the CCF said. Weeds are being tackled through periodic removal from the wetland.

Under the standardised monitoring prescribed by the 2017 Rules, the health of the wetland is assessed as “moderate to good”. Kumar said this reflects a system influenced by variations in water flow, catchment pressures and invasive species.

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Silt has been the lake’s central problem since it was built in 1958. By 1988, it had lost 66% of its original water-holding capacity. Catchment treatment, including afforestation, subsequently helped bring down siltation. The tag now puts these measures under international scrutiny.

Sukhna is a human-made, rain-fed wetland where the Shivalik foothills meet the Indo-Gangetic plains. It is fed by two seasonal hill streams, Kansal and Saketri, which carry monsoon runoff. Along with their tributaries, including the Nepli and Ghareri channels, they form the Sukhna choe, which also carries water out of the lake towards the Ghaggar basin.

Runoff is not uniform across the catchment, the CCF said. The Ghareri sub-catchment has a high density of drainage channels and generates runoff rapidly. Kansal has longer stream networks shaped by steeper slopes and varied geology.

Sitting at the base of steep slopes, the lake traps sediment, helps check erosion, moderates downstream floods and retains nutrients that influence habitat quality. The functionary said it is also a refuge for wildlife in a heavily used urban-edge setting, where recreational pressure and habitat fragmentation coexist with conservation needs.

The Ramsar Secretariat has listed Sukhna as Site No. 2602. It supports birds on the Central Asian Flyway, including the vulnerable common pochard, and the endangered Pallas’s fish eagle and black pond turtle. Other species recorded include steppe eagle, ruddy shelduck, ferruginous duck, northern pintail and Eurasian spoonbill, as well as Indian cobra and Indian rock python. Sambar, peafowl and red junglefowl are also found in the surrounding area.

On October 15, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced Sukhna, along with Sauj Jheel in Uttar Pradesh, as additions to India’s Ramsar list, taking the national total to 103. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had said the recognition brought greater responsibility to protect the wetland and its catchment.

The Ramsar convention

The Convention on Wetlands was adopted on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea shore in Iran, and came into force in 1975. India became a party in 1982. Chilika and Keoladeo were India’s first two Ramsar sites.

A site qualifies if it meets at least one of nine criteria, including rare or threatened species, waterbird numbers of 20,000 or more, and fish diversity. The designation brings international recognition and monitoring. Ownership and control stays with the country, and the tag does not by itself bar any activity.

Sites whose ecological character has changed or is likely to change because of human activity can be placed on the Montreux record, the convention’s list of sites needing priority attention.