Simple folks, simple pleasures

Simple folks, simple pleasures

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
VK Anand
Updated At : 07:29 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
I have been living in Chandigarh since 1956 when my father shifted from Panjab University, Solan, to its new campus in Sector 14, Chandigarh. The PU campus here at that time used to be a barren land, having only 50 residential quarters. The varsity’s science and arts blocks, market, administrative office and other buildings were still at the foundation stage. All southern sectors were non-existent. The area of present-day sectors of 15, 17 and 8 had bushes of wild berries and some date palm trees. There were no roads or buildings in sight.

Amidst this upcoming city, one could find clusters of hundreds of scattered hutments, the dwelling units of the Bagri clan, a semi-nomadic community of Rajasthan, which had migrated in thousands to work as labour here.

During my daily morning walks, I would see Bagri women with water pitchers balanced on the head going back to their huts, where they would then prepare a simple meal for breakfast and pack it for lunch too.  The lunch comprised of six to seven big chapattis with some simple vegetable.

After the day’s work was over, most of these folks would gather for some gup-shup after dinner. Sometimes, accompanied by the beats of a dafli, they would sing their folk songs. Seeing these people enjoying such simple pleasures, I would often wonder if even the wealthiest of persons could enjoy life like these Bagris.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

