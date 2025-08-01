Simrit is PU Chief Vigilance Officer

Advertisement
Panjab University has appointed Simrit Kahlon, an academic with over 29 years of experience in teaching and university administration, as the new Chief Vigilance Officer. Currently serving as Professor at the Centre of Advanced Study in Geography, Kahlon has held several important administrative positions at varsity, including Dean Student Welfare.
