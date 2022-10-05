Singer Tau Tejpal to enthral Panchkula audience on Dusshera

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 4

More than 50,000 people are expected to witness the Dasehra celebrations at Parade Ground in Sector 5 here where a 70-foot effigy of Ravan would be set on fire.

Satpal Garg, chief patron, Shri Mata Mansa Devi Charitable and Development Trust, and its chairman, Vishnu Goyal, said the effigy of Ravan would be set afire at 6:15 pm tomorrow. Cultural programmes would be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. From 4 pm to 5 pm, Haryanvi singer Tau Tejpal from Kurukshetra will entertain the audience.

The Dasehra committee of the Trust and the Adarsh Ramlila & Dramatic Club, Panchkula, are jointly organising the celebrations. Senior Sangh Pracharak Prem Ji Goel will be the chief guest. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Royal State Group CMD Praveen Kansal will be the guest of honours.

Vishnu Goel said with the Dasehra celebrations being held at Parade Ground, which was not as big as Shalimar Ground, they could make only a 70-foot Ravan. Earlier, they had erected a 210-foot effigy at Shalimar Ground.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh said six barricades had been put up around the ground. Twelve PCR vehicles and other police personnel have been deployed at the site to keep a watch unscrupulous elements.

#Mansa #Panchkula