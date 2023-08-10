Sippy Murder Case: CBI has failed to provide papers to accused, Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 9

A CBI court has informed the Registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court, that the CBI had not complied with the HC order dated May 8, 2023, directing the agency to provide unrelied and other documents to Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu.

The court has written a separate letter regarding non-compliance of the order to the Registrar after the investigating agency again failed to provide documents to the accused on Wednesday.

The CBI court had earlier directed the probe agency for a strict compliance of the High Court order. The court issued the direction after the High Court dismissed an application of the investigating agency for granting more time to file an appeal against the said order.

The HC had directed the trial court to defer the consideration as regards framing of charges till the documents/data were supplied to Kalyani Singh.

