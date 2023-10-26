Sippy murder case: Comply with High Court orders, court tells CBI again

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, October 25
The CBI court has again told the CBI to strictly comply with an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing it to provide documents as demanded by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu.
The court asked the CBI to comply with the order by November 2, if in the meanwhile it did not have any other order in its favour. The court said the agency had till date failed to comply with the HC order dated October 4.
Instead an application was filed with regard to intimating the court of efforts being made for getting listed the SLP before the Supreme Court and seeking an adjournment of the compliance. The counsel for accused has objected to the adjournment sought by the CBI. The court said it was brought to its notice that both the higher courts would be on vacation till October 29 and the CBI could only get its matter listed after that.
Meanwhile, Simrandeep Singh Sandhu a witness in the case, has filed an application for the release of his arms licence, a gun and
i-phone. The court directed the CBI to file a reply on the next date of the hearing.
