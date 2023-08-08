Sippy murder case: Follow HC order, provide papers to accused, CBI told

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 7

A CBI court has directed the CBI for strict compliance of an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court dated May 8, 2023, vide which it directed the probe agency to provide “un-relied” and other documents as demanded by Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu.

The court issued the direction after the HC dismissed an application of the CBI for granting more time to file an appeal against the said order. The HC had directed the trial court to defer the consideration as regards framing of charges till the documents/data were supplied to Kalyani Singh.

The HC had said in the order that the entire exercise be concluded expeditiously preferably within two weeks. Instead of following the order, the CBI moved an application May 23 before the HC and sought extension to comply with the order.

The HC accepted the application and extended the time by six weeks so as to enable the CBI to exercise its right of appeal. But the CBI failed to file SLP within the time granted and again sought more time, which the HC rejected.

The HC said the CBI was directed to comply with the May 8 order so that the proceedings of the case were not further delayed. The CBI court has adjourned the hearing to August 8 for strict compliance of order passed by the HC.

