Sippy murder case: Nov 22 CBI's last chance to comply with High Court order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The CBI court has given the investigating agency a last chance for strict compliance with an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court vide which the it was directed to provide documents as demanded to Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu.

The court passed the direction after the CBI once again failed to comply with the order today. The CBI court said, “It is seen that there has been much delay by the CBI in complying with the directions of the High Court and as such, one last opportunity for the same is granted for November 22 this year. If the compliance is not made by then, it would be brought to the notice of the High Court.”

The court said the CBI did not comply with the HC order dated October 4 this year and instead filed an application to intimate the court about the efforts being made for getting the SLP listed before the Supreme Court, and seeking adjournment for compliance of the HC order.

The CBI informed that the matter was likely to be listed before the Supreme Court on December 1 this year and attached with the application a letter of urgency written by the counsel for the investigating agency to the Registrar, Supreme Court of India.

The agency was directed to strictly comply with the HC orders by today, but it filed an application.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on the night of September 20, 2015. Initially, the police investigated the case but it was handed over to the CBI in 2016. After six years of investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits in the case and filed the untraced report in December 2020. The court permitted the CBI to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report.

After further investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani, the accused in the case, on June 15 last year.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI