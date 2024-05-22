Sippy murder case: Supreme Court Bench recuses itself from hearing

New Delhi, May 21
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court today recused itself from hearing a plea of an accused, daughter of a former High Court judge, in connection with the killing of national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh. A vacation bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said they were not inclined to hear the matter as it involved the daughter of a former judge.
“List the matter before a Bench in which both of us are not members,” they said. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for petitioner Kalyani Singh, said they had approached the top court challenging the April 25 order of the High Court, which rejected her plea for supply of statements of witnesses recorded by Chandigarh police.
