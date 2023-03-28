Sippy Murder Case: Supreme Court grants permission to file SLP challenging Kalyani Singh’s bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Supreme Court today granted permission to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the bail to Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu. The court issued notice to Kalyani for May 12. The CBI had approached the apex court against the bail granted to Kalyani by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Meanwhile, the complainants, Sippy Sidhu’s mother Deepinder Kaur and brother Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Jippy Sidhu, had also approached the SC and filed the SLP in this regard for the cancellation of bail granted to Kalyani. Both matters were tagged on the last hearing.

The matter was listed for today and the SC, in the order, mentioned that the permission to file the SLP is granted.

Sippy, a national-level shooter and an advocate, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. A .12-bore gun was used in the crime and four bullets were fired from it. The UT police had registered a case of murder at the Sector 26 police station.

In January 2016, the case was transferred to the CBI, after which the investigating agency registered a murder case and began a probe.

Almost seven years after the crime, Kalyani was arrested in June 2022. She was granted bail in September 2022.