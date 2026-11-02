Sippy Sidhu murder case: Brother supports prosecution’s theory during testimony

Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, brother of advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy, who was allegedly murdered by Kalyani Singh, according to the CBI, supported the prosecution’s theory during his examination-in-chief before the CBI Court in Chandigarh on Monday.

His examination-in-chief could not be completed and was deferred until November 4.

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The witness reiterated the statement he had made before the CBI under Section 161 of the CrPC. He described the relationship between his family and the family of the accused. He told the court that his brother was not willing to marry the accused.

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He also described the tension between the two families following the deceased's refusal of the marriage proposal.

Sippy Sidhu, a 35-year-old national-level shooter and advocate, was shot dead in a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015.

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The case was transferred to the CBI in 2016. After six years of investigation, the CBI failed to identify the culprits and filed an untraced report in December 2020.

However, the court declined to accept the untraced report and directed the CBI to conduct further investigation.

Following the reinvestigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani Singh on June 15, 2022, on the allegation that she had murdered Sippy Sidhu.

In the chargesheet filed before the court, the CBI claimed that its investigation had revealed that the accused was in a close relationship with the deceased, Sippy Sidhu. She allegedly wanted to marry him, but her marriage proposal was rejected by his parents.