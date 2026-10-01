Sippy Sidhu’s mother backs CBI theory during testimony

The examination-in-chief of Deepinder Kaur, mother of advocate and national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, concluded before the CBI court here today. She supported the prosecution’s case and reaffirmed the statements she had made before the CBI during the investigation.

Sippy Sidhu (35) was shot dead in a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. The case was transferred to the CBI in 2016.

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After a re-investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani Singh on June 15, 2022, alleging that she had murdered Sippy Sidhu.

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In its chargesheet, the CBI claimed that the investigation had revealed that Kalyani was in a close relationship with Sippy and wanted to marry him, but her proposal was rejected by his parents.

During her examination-in-chief, Deepinder Kaur gave an account of the relationship between the two families.

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She told the court that after completing his law degree in 2004, Sippy resigned from the police service and enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana as well as the Bar Council of India. He started his law firm in 2010.

She said that after the death of her husband in 2008, Kalyani began visiting her house more frequently. In 2013, Kalyani’s parents visited her house and proposed a marriage alliance between their daughter and Sippy.

Deepinder Kaur told the court that she had no objection to the proposal and said it was for her son to decide whom he wanted to marry. However, Sippy categorically declined to marry Kalyani without disclosing any specific reason, she said.

She reiterated her statement to the CBI that on September 20, 2015, Sippy had told her that Kalyani had called him to the Sector 27 park. After he left the house, she remained busy with other work.

Around 11 pm, she called Sippy’s mobile phone. The call was answered by a woman police officer, who informed her that Sippy had been murdered.