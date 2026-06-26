DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SIR begins in Fatehgarh Sahib

SIR begins in Fatehgarh Sahib

544 BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:00 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Sona Thind on Thursday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Fatehgarh Sahib district and appealed to all eligible voters to actively participate in the exercise to ensure voter lists were accurately updated.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Thind said the revision exercise would be carried out between June 25 and July 24. “During this period, 544 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the district will visit households to distribute and collect enumeration forms from voters,” she added.

Advertisement

Thind said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the successful implementation of SIR in the district’s three Assembly constituencies. The election machinery includes three Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), six Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 15 Additional AEROs, 55 Sector Officers and 544 BLOs.

Advertisement

Explaining the process, the DC said the names of voters whose enumeration forms were completed during the exercise will be included in the draft electoral rolls, to be published on August 3. Following the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections will be invited from August 3 to September 2. During this period, eligible citizens can apply for inclusion of their names by submitting Form-6, along with any of the 12 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India. She further stated that after the disposal of claims and objections, the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1. She urged all voters to remain in contact with their respective BLOs and complete the verification process within the stipulated time.

Thind said political parties have also appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist in ensuring that no eligible voter was left out of the electoral rolls. According to her, 16 BLA-1s and 2,068 BLA-2s have been deployed for the purpose.

Advertisement

Reiterating the Election Commission’s commitment to transparency and accuracy, she said the district administration would ensure that every eligible citizen was enrolled as a voter and no eligible voter was deleted from the rolls. “For information regarding the SIR exercise, citizens can contact the Election Commission’s toll-free helpline number (1950). Those having grievances can directly approach the office of the District Election Officer,” she added. District Public Relations Officer Raj Kumar and Election Tehsildar Nirmala Rani were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts