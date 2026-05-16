SIR camps in Chandigarh today, tomorrow for residents to share, verify details

The UT Election Department will hold special camps on May 16 and 17 at all polling stations for the residents to verify their details from the previous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and share the same with their respective booth-level officers (BLOs) for mapping purposes.

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Details related to the previous SIR are available on the Voters’ Service Portal and the official website of CEO Chandigarh, said Prerna Puri, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chandigarh, while talking to mediapersons here today. She said 70% mapping of voters had already been done in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

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During a meeting, Prerna Puri briefed the schedule of SIR to representatives of political parties. She informed them that the last intensive revision was conducted in 2002 in Chandigarh. In view of rapid urbanisation, continuous migration, young citizens attaining the age of 18 years and becoming eligible to vote and delays in receipt of information regarding deaths, the SIR had become essential for preparing an error-free and reliable electoral roll.

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More than 614 BLOs, will conduct house-to-house visits to reach all 5.18 lakh electors during the enumeration phase. For any assistance, citizens could contact the Voter Helpline Number “1950” on working days or avail the “Book a Call Request with BLO” facility available on the ECINET mobile application.