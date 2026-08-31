SIR Phase-2: Panchkula voters get 1 more month for claims, objections

The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-2 by a month, giving Panchkula district voters till September 30 to get their names added, corrected or verified in the electoral rolls.

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The extension comes weeks after a house-to-house survey conducted during SIR Phase-2 struck off nearly 1 lakh voters from the district's electoral rolls, including 65,967 in Panchkula Assembly constituency and 33,776 in Kalka Vidhan Sabha segment, as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma said the revised timeline, issued as per Election Commission instructions, pushes the original August 30 deadline to September 30. Claims and objections will now be disposed of by October 28, with the final publication of the voter list scheduled for November 6.

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Sharma said the SIR Phase-2 exercise, currently underway across the district, depended on voter awareness for preparation of an accurate and verified electoral roll. He said no eligible resident of Panchkula should be left without a vote — an assurance Verma had also given at the August 13 review meeting, where he had directed officials to coordinate with RWAs, social organisations and political party representatives to expedite verification.

Voters can inspect the draft electoral roll at their respective polling booths through the Booth Level Officer (BLO), the office of the Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, the District Election Officer, or online at ceoharyana.gov.in.

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Claims and objections, to be filed in Forms 6, 7 and 8, can be submitted till September 30 at the concerned polling booth or with the BLO, ERO, AERO or the District Election Officer, Panchkula.

Sharma said that any youth who turned 18 on or before July 1, 2026, was eligible to enrol as a new voter, and could do so by filing the requisite form till September 30.

He appealed to all voters to extend full cooperation during the SIR exercise to help prepare an error-free electoral roll.

SIR Phase-2: What’s changed, what’s at stake