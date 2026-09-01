SIR Phase-2: Panchkula voters get one more month for filing claims, objections

Box: Sir Phase-2: What’s changed, what’s at stake

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1 Voters deleted after house-to-house survey (Aug 13 report): 1 lakh (Panchkula: 65,967; Kalka: 33,776)

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2 Draft voter list published: July 31

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3 Claims/objections deadline: Extended from Aug 30 to Sept 30

4 Disposal of claims/objections: Oct 28

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5 Final publication of voter list: Nov 6

6 New voter eligibility cut-off: Turned 18 on/before July 1, 2026

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 31

The Election Commission of India has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-2 by a month, giving Panchkula district voters time till September 30 to get their names added, corrected or verified in the electoral rolls.

The extension comes weeks after a house-to-house survey conducted during SIR Phase-2 struck off nearly 1 lakh voters from the district’s electoral rolls, including 65,967 in Panchkula Assembly constituency and 33,776 in Kalka Vidhan Sabha segment, as reported by Ambala Range Commissioner and Roll Observer Sanjeev Verma on August 13.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma said the revised timeline, issued as per the Election Commission instructions, pushes the original August 30 deadline to September 30. Claims and objections would now be disposed of by October 28, with the final publication of the voter list scheduled for November 6.

Sharma said the SIR Phase-2 exercise, currently underway across the district, depended on voter awareness for preparation of an accurate and verified electoral roll. Verma said no eligible resident of Panchkula should be left without a vote — an assurance he had also given at the August 13 review meeting, where he had directed officials to coordinate with RWAs, social organisations and political party representatives to expedite verification.

Voters can inspect the draft electoral roll at their respective polling booths through the Booth Level Officer (BLO), the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), the District Election Officer (DEO), or online at ceoharyana.gov.in.

Claims and objections, to be filed in Forms 6, 7 and 8, can be submitted till September 30 at the polling booth concerned or with the BLO, ERO, AERO or the DEO, Panchkula.

Sharma said any youth who turned 18 on or before July 1, 2026, was eligible to enrol as a new voter, and could do so by filing the requisite form till September 30.

He appealed to all voters to extend full cooperation during the SIR exercise to help prepare an error-free electoral roll.