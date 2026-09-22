Sirhind doctor told to pay Rs 79,600 for medical negligence

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Dr Jaskirat Singh Sohal of Sohal Hospital, Sirhind, to pay compensation of Rs 79,600 to a Mandi Gobindgarh resident, along with 6% interest per annum and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

In their order, commission president Pushvinder Singh, and members Shivani Bhargav and Manjit Singh mentioned that the complainant, Prem Chand, said he was admitted to Sohal Hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He was operated upon and a steel rod was installed in the right leg, for which he paid Rs 46,970. The complainant regularly visited the hospital for check-up and paid Rs 1,300 for medicines. After the rod was removed from his leg, he experienced pain. The doctor gave him medicines, but the pain did not subside.

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The complainant then approached Dr Surjit Singh Super Speciality Hospital, Ropar. After an X-Ray was conducted, the doctor told him that a 12.5 cm part of the rod was still present in the leg. On Dr Surjit Singh’s advice, the leg above the knee was amputated. Dr Surjit Singh said had the leg above knee not been amputated, it would have led to the patient’s death. The complainant alleged that he suffered a lot as Dr Sohal failed to discharge his statutory duty. The complainant had demanded Rs 95 lakh, along with 12 per cent interest, from February 2020 till actual realisation.

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The commission said the complainant was an unskilled worker and getting a salary of Rs 11,000 per month. He had presented a certificate of disability and remained under treatment for eight months. He was not able to walk during the period of treatment and for another three months, so the compensation is awarded as per the formula being adopted in the motor vehicle accident claim cases, the panel added.