DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Sirhind doctor told to pay Rs 79,600 for medical negligence

Sirhind doctor told to pay Rs 79,600 for medical negligence

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Dr Jaskirat Singh Sohal of Sohal Hospital, Sirhind, to pay compensation of Rs 79,600 to a Mandi Gobindgarh resident, along with 6% interest per annum and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

In their order, commission president Pushvinder Singh, and members Shivani Bhargav and Manjit Singh mentioned that the complainant, Prem Chand, said he was admitted to Sohal Hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He was operated upon and a steel rod was installed in the right leg, for which he paid Rs 46,970. The complainant regularly visited the hospital for check-up and paid Rs 1,300 for medicines. After the rod was removed from his leg, he experienced pain. The doctor gave him medicines, but the pain did not subside.

Advertisement

The complainant then approached Dr Surjit Singh Super Speciality Hospital, Ropar. After an X-Ray was conducted, the doctor told him that a 12.5 cm part of the rod was still present in the leg. On Dr Surjit Singh’s advice, the leg above the knee was amputated. Dr Surjit Singh said had the leg above knee not been amputated, it would have led to the patient’s death. The complainant alleged that he suffered a lot as Dr Sohal failed to discharge his statutory duty. The complainant had demanded Rs 95 lakh, along with 12 per cent interest, from February 2020 till actual realisation.

Advertisement

The commission said the complainant was an unskilled worker and getting a salary of Rs 11,000 per month. He had presented a certificate of disability and remained under treatment for eight months. He was not able to walk during the period of treatment and for another three months, so the compensation is awarded as per the formula being adopted in the motor vehicle accident claim cases, the panel added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts