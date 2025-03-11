Sirhind locals fume over contaminated water supply

The residents of Sirhind City, women in particular, protest against the alleged supply of contaminated and unclean drinking water for the last three months. Blasting the state government for making tall promises of doorstep services, the residents said no action has been taken despite repeated complaints.

Councillor Reeta Rani and other protesting women alleged that their repeated complaints have fallen on deaf ears, which had forced them to stage the protest.

The councillor said drinking water was a basic necessity and the services remain below the mark despite them making regular payments. She added that the sewerage system in the city has also not been functioning properly, particularly during the rain.

She urged the officials concerned to address the residents’ grievances promptly.

When contacted, Rajnish Kumar, SDO, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said he was not aware of the problem and would confirm it. He later added that the connections in area were old, which may have led to the mixing of sewerage in the water supply lines before assuring that work would be carried out to get the pipes cleaned.