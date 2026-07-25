Sirhind Municipal Council approves development works worth Rs 7.05 crore

The newly elected Municipal Council (MC) of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, at its first House meeting on Friday, unanimously passed 12 resolutions aimed at accelerating the town’s development, including approval of Rs 7.05 crore for 71 development works across various localities.

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The meeting, chaired by MC president Asha Rani, was attended by MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, councillors and civic officials. Among the key decisions was the establishment of a waste segregation plant on four acres to address the town’s long-pending garbage disposal problem.

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The House also approved the construction of a dog sanctuary at Brahman Majra under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) scheme at a cost of Rs 49.86 lakh. It also cleared measures to strengthen door-to-door waste collection, undertake desilting of drains and improve overall sanitation.

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To facilitate sanitation work in the town’s narrow lanes, the council approved the purchase of a Bobcat machine worth Rs 80 lakh.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said the council’s first meeting had laid the groundwork for expediting long-pending civic projects. MC president Asha Rani said the council’s immediate priority was to improve sanitation and make Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib garbage-free at the earliest.