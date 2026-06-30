Sirhind-Patiala road to be ready by July-end; to cut travel time

The 29-km Sirhind-Patiala road, once considered a killer stretch due to frequent accidents, is now turning into a lifeline for commuters. The once dangerous stretch has been transformed into a safer and faster route, boosting connectivity and reducing accident risks.

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According to Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, the construction of the road median is nearing completion, after which road markings will be carried out. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of July. He said that once the road markings were completed, travel on the stretch would become smoother.

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The travel time on the road, which earlier ranged between 40 and 60 minutes, will now be reduced to 20-30 minutes.

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Road safety expert Navdeep Asija said accidents had already decreased sharply, but the project’s full impact would become evident over the next two to three years as more colonies develop along the road and traffic speeds increase. He emphasised that the focus remained on managing intersections to prevent accidents.

The road connects Patiala with key neighbouring districts, including Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Chandigarh. It was known as an accident black spot, accounting for a large number of crashes and fatalities. The four-laning of the road was expected to significantly improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Patiala and the surrounding areas.

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This road is of great religious significance also and forms an important part of the Sikh pilgrimage route. Pilgrims who pay obeisance at the Shaheedi Jor Mela, held in memory of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh at Fatehgarh Sahib, also visit Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Patiala to pay respects.

During the last week of December, long queues of tractors and trailers line up on this stretch of the road. Earlier, when the road was only 60-foot wide, the movement of tractor-trailers, coupled with roadside langars, used to cause traffic congestion along this stretch.

The project was first approved in December 2021 by the then Congress government at a cost of Rs 119.6 crore, but was put on hold after the 2022 Assembly elections. In 2023, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the widening of the road on a priority basis, though the Forest Department had raised objections over the felling of trees.

Each carriageway will be 8.75 m wide, separated by a 1.2-metre median. A steel bridge, built at a cost of more than Rs 10 crore, has been constructed over the Bhakra canal along the route. The steel bridge near Sidhuwal village has already been opened to traffic. A total of 22.59 hectares of forest land was acquired for the project.