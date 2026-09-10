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Home / Chandigarh / Sirhind residents protest against proposed garbage dumping site

Sirhind residents protest against proposed garbage dumping site

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Residents stage a protest in Sirhind on Wednesday.
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Residents of Ward No. 5 of the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council staged a protest against the proposed setting up of a garbage dumping site near the GT Road, alleging that it would cause inconvenience to people living in the area.

Farmer leader Bhupinder Singh said the council was planning to use a site near a residential area for dumping garbage. He said the accumulation of waste could result in foul smell, unhygienic conditions and other problems for residents.

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He also pointed out that a carcass disposal site already existed in the area, attracting packs of stray dogs. “Children face difficulty while going to school and residents are often scared to venture out. Cases of dog bites are also reported,” he said.

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The protesters urged the council to select an alternative site away from residential areas, keeping in view the problems faced by local residents. Meanwhile, Nagar Council Sirhind president Asha Rani said residents would not face any inconvenience. She said the proposed site was council-owned land and was located at a considerable distance from the residential area. She added that the dumping site was being set up only temporarily for a few days and all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that residents faced no problems.

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