Sirhind residents protest decade-long delay in drinking water supply project

Sirhind residents on Tuesday protested the poor drinking water supply in the city, expressing displeasure over the decade-long delay in the construction of a new water tank.

The protesters were led by former local municipal council presidents Sher Singh and Trilok Singh Bajwa, and social worker Gurvinder Singh Sohi. Addressing the media, the protesters said the problem remained unaddressed for years now, with water being supplied from a tubewell. They said some localities were situated at an elevation in comparison to other areas, due to which low water pressure hindered the supply.

The protesters said the proposal to construct the water tank was passed in November 2016. An estimate of around Rs 70 lakh was prepared and sent to the Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

They said the work on it did not start despite repeated requests to board officials.

Social worker Gurvinder Singh had in 2019 filed a case in a court, seeking the construction of the tank. In October 2024, board officials promised to construct the facility. By that time the project cost had crossed Rs 1 crore.

The protesters said on August 4 last year, legislator Lakhbir Singh Rai, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman Sunny Singh Ahluwalia and District Planning Committee chairman Ajay Singh Libra laid the foundation stone of the water tank, which was estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 5.68 crore in eight months.

Sewerage Board SDO Rajnish Kumar said the design for the tank was being prepared, which would be finalised in the next two weeks and the construction would start by month-end. — OC