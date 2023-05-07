SIS Public, Mohali

The school organised its investiture ceremony. A march past was presented by NCC cadets and students of all the four houses. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu conferred badges and sashes to the school Head Boy, Head Girl, House captains and vice-captains. They took pledge to abide by cabinet’s duties with heart and soul.

KV, OCF, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The Menstrual Hygiene Day was observed at the school. All girl students from class V to class XII, along with staff members, were made aware of menstrual hygiene during a workshop conducted by Dr Priyanka and Dr Nikita from the GMCH–32, Chandigarh. Principal KS Pathania thanked both the doctors for imparting valuable information to the girl students.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

Mannat Mehta of the school brought laurels by bagging the silver medal in Punjab wrestling under-15 girls’ district tournament. She has been selected for the state championship. The Associate Director, Academics, Parnika Singh, and Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated her on her commendable performance.

Valley Public, Panchkula

The school organised a bulletin board competition. The imagination of the young brains boarded the highest flight as they sketched their notions on the theme of “Green revolution”. Aravali House was adjudged the best.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a blood donation camp on its premises with the help of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh. As many as 92 units of blood were collected.

DPS, Chandigarh

Students of class VII of the school presented ‘Kavyanjali - a Rhythmic Flight’, an inter-section poetry recitation competition, as part of annual prize distribution ceremony. Dr Papiya Mukherjee, assistant professor at Department of Botany, Panjab University, and Dr Nusrat Shafiq, professor of pharmacology, PGI, Chandigarh, were the judges of the competition.

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

A career counselling session was held for classes XI and XII. Nakul Bhatnagar, manager, Strategic Alliances of IDP Education, enlightened students with prospects of overseas education.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The eco club of the school conducted an activity for students about creating unique bird homes. Students researched and went on to make houses of wood, so that these could withstand windy and harsh weather conditions. Bird feeders were among accessories placed inside these bird houses.

Manav Mangal, Zirakpur

Appreciation Day was observed on the school premises to honour students who did exceedingly well in academics and other extracurricular activities in the session 2022-23. Principal Aneela Kinder read out the annual report highlighting the achievements of students in curricular and co-curricular activities. Students presented a dance item on the theme ’Ode to Mothers’ and sang a motivational song. The chief guest gave away certificates and trophies to students.